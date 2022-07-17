Petrol dealers, govt deadlock continues over margins

KARACHI: The talks between petroleum dealers and government on Saturday remained inconclusive over dealers’ margins, with the former vowing to continue with its earlier plan to go on strike starting July 18, 2022.

Government side led by State Minister Musadik Malik and Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others held talks with the petroleum dealers, who were led by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Chairman Abdul Sami Khan. The meeting took place at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) head office.

Talking with media after the meeting, Sami Khan said that the association would stick with its earlier plan of going on a countrywide strike if their demands were not accepted, and announced that dealers would observe strike on July 18, 2022.

According to details, the deadlock persisted between Petroleum Minister Abbasi and PPDA over their demand to increase petroleum dealers’ commission.

Earlier, the petroleum association had threatened to observe a nationwide strike on July 18 if the government fails to fulfill its demand of fixing the dealer margin at 6 percent.

“Petrol pumps across the country will be shut down on July 18,” PPDA maintained.

Giving details of the meeting, Khan said that the petroleum minister, who is also the chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was present at the talks. He considered Abbasi’s presence at the discussion a source of encouragement; however, Khan added that the issue would only be resolved when the government accepts their demand of 6 percent commission.

Pointing out the increase in the cost of doing business, Khan said that the sharp increase due to higher electricity tariff and jacked up interest rate had reduced their margins considerably.

The PPDA chairman said that they did not want to take such a decision that ultimately would create problems for the masses, but they were facing hardships in doing business.

He urged the government to take stock of the situation and resolve the issues faced by the petroleum dealers, so business could be carried out across the country.

On Wednesday, PPDA Spokesman Atif Khawaja had said that government failure to meet its commitment on increasing margins by June 30 led to the decision of going on a countrywide strike.

“We cannot run the business on losses,” Khawaja had said, and added that after partial increase in margins last December, the government committed that an increase would be allowed again by June 30, but that did not happen.

Following that the government had invited the PPDA for talks to resolve the matter.