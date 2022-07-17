ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that taking U-turns is important for generals and leaders.



Addressing a seminar on Saturday, he cautioned that if the distance between the people and army continued to increase, everyone would lose. He contended that apart from fair elections, Pakistan had no other way out, as there were more problems on other routes. “If elections were not held fairly, then the distance between the nation and the establishment will increase further,” he warned, adding that he could never see the army weakened as the country needed a powerful army.

“The country cannot afford a weak army: the army is our big asset and a U-turn is very important for generals and leaders; mistakes can be made and if so, then go back (take a U-turn),” he maintained. He was of the view that the time for martial law in the country had passed and the only way to save the country was to adopt democratic attitudes. Constructive criticism, he noted, should be allowed to protect the establishment and the army and whosoever was sitting above should decide for himself which criticism was constructive or negative.

“Dictators have ruled Pakistan for half of its history while two families have ruled it for the remaining time. All dictators democratised themselves but weakened the institutions and kept fear above the law. It became the compulsion for all dictators to control the media,” he observed.

Gen Pervez Musharraf, he maintained, was popular when he came to power because prosperity had started coming to Pakistan. “However, when the media started criticising him in the judiciary freedom movement, he imposed restrictions on it. When the two families committed corruption, it became necessary for them to control the judiciary and media,” he maintained.

Imran claimed he was never afraid of the media and had not taken any action against it as no journalist was picked up on his direction. “No society can progress without the freedom of expression. However, punishment is awarded by courts on fake news in the UK. One of my ministers and party leaders lodged a case in the UK and he got justice. Why don’t we get justice in our courts on fake news or contempt? There is also a debate all over the world about how to run social media,” he added.

He said that when he was about to visit China, two newspapers wrote that Imran was going to review the CPEC. “If I am not stealing anything, why should I allow anyone else to do it? I am not afraid of the media because I have not stolen anything. I say tell me if someone has stolen something,” he added.

As a result of a US conspiracy, he claimed, an “unnatural” government has been imposed on the country and the support of the establishment to this government is not in the interest of the country. “Plan A is formed behind closed doors and then Plan B is formed behind closed doors. Our phones are also being tapped and those who have cases worth billions of rupees against them were accepted as prime minister and chief minister,” he said.

On missing persons, he explained that he had spoken to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa several times but the military leadership argued that it was difficult to prove their cases in courts and terrorists escaped due to non-conviction and then resumed their activities.

Interestingly, Imran at the start of his speech said that today social media was free, people should have the courage to tolerate criticism but at the end of the speech, he said that there was a lot of filth on social media and it has to be controlled.

The PTI chairman emphasised that the powerful army was a big asset to Pakistan and it needed to be saved because if the distance between the people and army increases, which is increasing, it is a loss of the army and Pakistan. “Our establishment should differentiate when you are constructively criticising it and when you are hurting it,” he added.

He said that the two most powerful armies in the world were of Hitler and Napoleon in 1941 but both had been destroyed in Russia because it was winter in Russia when they attacked it. The generals explained to their leaders but they did not agree to them even though they should have taken a U-turn at that time as U-turns are very important for generals and leaders.

Imran said that no leader should consider himself to be ultimately sensible enough because if there was a mistake, it was better to review it. “The whole nation is looking at the establishment because they have power. Constructive criticism is necessary to protect the establishment and the army. Journalists should also be given a chance as everybody commits mistakes,” he concluded.