Govt may notify increase of electricity, gas tariffs after Punjab by-polls

PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on July 15, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: The government has not yet notified the hike in electricity and gas tariffs in order to comply with the IMF conditions. The government has made deliberate efforts to avoid hiking gas and electricity tariffs before the by-elections in Punjab, which are scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022.

The federal cabinet did not take up the hike in gas prices in Friday’s meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Economic Coordination Committee had partially approved the hike in gas tariff for different slabs ranging from 43 to 353 percent. The number of slabs was reduced from seven to five. However, when contacted, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the federal cabinet did not give its nod on hiking gas tariff on Friday.

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail told The News after the cabinet meeting that they had sent back the summary to the Ministry of Petroleum for bringing about some changes in the summary for a couple of sectors due to which the calculation got changed. So the summary was referred back with the direction to make fresh calculations. He also said the federal cabinet did not take up the hike in gas tariff in Friday’s meeting.

Now under OGRA’s Amended Act, there is a defined period of 40 days after determination of tariff by the regulator following which the determined tariff would become applicable automatically.

On the other hand, the ECC approved the hike in electricity tariff of Rs7.92 per unit in base tariff. However, it was approved to be done in a staggered manner. It had been decided that the electricity tariff would be hiked in three phases, starting from Rs3.25 per unit in July, Rs3.25 per unit in August/September and remaining in October 2022.

The Ministry of Power consulted the Law Division to explore options for requesting the regulator, the National Power Electric Authority (NEPRA), to review the earlier decision.

But official sources said that there were two different issues pending before the NEPRA. First, the petition for imposing unified tariff was pending before the regulator and the Authority would take it up next week. Secondly, a review petition was filed by DISCOs, asking the regulator to grant permission for allowing more tariff increase than determined by the NEPRA.

Under the NEPRA law, if there is no review petition filed, then the tariff determined by the NEPRA would have been notified automatically after 30 days of determination of tariff. The government, the sources said, approached the NEPRA before Eid in order to avoid automatic notification of determined tariff.

Top official sources said that Islamabad will have to notify both gas and electricity tariff at all costs before the IMF’s Executive Board meeting, which is expected to be held after the second week of August 2022.