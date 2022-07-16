Hareem Shah refutes reports of being arrested in Turkey

KARACHI: Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah, who often makes headlines due to controversial reasons, refuted reports of being arrested in Turkey.
The reports were circulating on social media that Hareem, along with her husband Syed Bilal Shah, was arrested while travelling to Muscat. They also said that a large amount of gold and foreign currency were recovered from the couple.
However, while talking to Geo TV, sources close to Shah have denied any such developments. Shah’s family sources said that she is currently in Turkey with her husband and both are living a happily married life. “They had no plans for going to Muscat in recent days, so there is no question of them being arrested at the airport,” added the sources.
