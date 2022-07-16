Floods feared in Tank after fresh rains in S Waziristan

TANK: Flash floods are feared in the Tank district after the upper parts of South Waziristan received rains on Friday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said that Pai, Gul Imam, Dabara and Raghzai areas in the district could be hit by flash floods after upper parts of South Waziristan including Badar, Kaniguram, Jalandhar and Zindawar received more rain.

He said that the fresh rains could cause flooding in the Tank district. However, he said the district administration had deployed heavy machinery to remove dirt from the drains to avoid overflowing.

The official said water overflowed into the streets when the drains get flooded due to blockage. He said that a permanent solution should be sought to prevent flooding in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The official said that Tank Zam and other small dams should be built to prevent floods in future. He added that a survey had been conducted for the construction of Ghurizai small dam in Tank. The official said the construction of the small dams would help prevent floods and store water for irrigation purposes.