Suleman Shehbaz declared proclaimed offender

LAHORE: The Special Court, Central, on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a proclaimed offender in a Rs16 billion money laundering case against the Shehbaz family and others.
The court directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on the next hearing on July 30. The court also declared co-accused Tahir Naqvi a proclaimed offender and sought details of the properties of accused. The court directed the prosecution to submit the death certificate of another accused Malik Maqsood aka Maqsood Chaprasi.Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked his attendance after which the court allowed him to leave.
