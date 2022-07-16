Ex-Dir state employees seek land protection

TIMERGARA: Employees of the erstwhile state of Dir on Friday alleged that the Lower Dir district administration was intentionally trying to usurp their lands in the name of state lands but they would never allow it to encroach upon lands which the court had already decided in their favour.
Speaking at a news conference at Timergara Press Club, president of the erstwhile state of Dir employees Malik Abdul Star and general secretary Dr Sarbuland Khan said they called on Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Capt (r) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi but he was unable to differentiate between state land and the land of ex-state employees.
They threatened that if the district administration did not stop teasing the ex-state employees, they would be forced to come on roads along with their families against the district administration.
