Interfaith harmony importance underlined

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Women’s University Swabi Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that all religions called for peace, tolerance and forgiveness.

Analysing the present state of interfaith frictions in Pakistan, she emphasised that if leaders and scholars of all religions do not strive for religious and sociocultural harmony in the country, the next generations would not forgive us.

She was speaking at a seminar "We are Better Together: Impact of Harmonizing Interfaith Differences on Pakistan” arranged by the Department of Arabic & Islamic Studies, Women’s University Swabi, said a press release.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, HOD Department of Arabic, National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad (NUML), stated that followers of different faiths had been living together in the subcontinent in peace and harmony for thousands of years and never faced the kind of problems that society witnesses today. Academicians from other universities also addressed the event and emphasised the importance of interfaith harmony.