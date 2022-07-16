Burglars take away currencies, gold of Rs14m from judge’s house

ISLAMABAD: Burglars have robbed the house of District & Sessions Judge Islamabad, who is currently serving as a member of an inspection team of Islamabad High Court, and taken away Rs5.5 million along with foreign currency and gold during the Eid holidays. The case was reported at the Ramna Police Station, maintaining that burglars had deprived the judge of Rs5.5 million, 15,000 USD, 4,000 pound and gold worth Rs1.9 million. The police gunman, constable Muhammad Shahid, s/o Jan Muhammad, whom the judge told to look after the house in his absence, while the judge was on a visit to his ancestral place in Mansehra, had lodged a written complaint at the Ramna Police Station, maintaining, “I have been appointed as gunman by the Islamabad Police to provide security to the district & sessions judge, who left for ancestral village in Mansehra on July 8, asking me to stay at his house to look after it.”

The gunman further said on July 10, at around 1:35pm, he left the house to take meal, and when came back at around 5:00pm, he saw the doors were open and windows were broken, while the household items were scattered.

He said the burglars had broken into the house from the backside after cutting the iron grills of windows. “I informed the judge immediately about the robbery, who rushed back home." The police sources informed that the the gunman Muhammad Shahid was rounded up for the investigation.

When this correspondent contacted Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir, he said, “The people engaged in investigation of the incident are covering all aspects of the case. The police head constable, who lodged the complaint, will also be questioned. However, the robbers will soon be arrested.”