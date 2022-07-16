Three injured over water dispute

LANDIKOTAL: At least three persons were injured when two rival parties traded gunfire over the suspension of drinking water supply, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Khyber Walikhel village where two groups exchanged hot words over the water supply issue.
Three persons identified as Sayed Hayat, Yar Akbar and Farhan received bullet injuries and were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital wherefrom Yar Akbar was shifted to Peshawar due to his serious condition. Police said that a case had been registered and eight persons arrested from both groups so far.
