KSA dispatches relief goods for Balochistan flood victims

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Relief Centre has dispatched 3,000 food packages for the flood victims of Balochistan on emergency basis.

According to Saudi mission, emergency relief trucks carrying 285 tonnes loaded with essential food items were sent to Balochistan to meet the needs of flood-affected people. The food packages will be distributed in six districts of Balochistan, including Lesbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pishin, Killa Saifullah and Killa Abdullah.

Each 95-kg food package comprises essential food items, such as 80kg of flour, 5 litres of cooking oil, 5kg of Sugar and 5kg of gram pulse. The food package is sufficient for a family for the whole month.

National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with local government will distribute the food bags among deserving families. More than 21,000 people will benefit from this emergency relief.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist affected families living in Pakistan.