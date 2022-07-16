PHF’s key official likely to resign soon

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to restore some of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials’ affiliation with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), confirmed to ‘The News’ by a source.
However, the future of one ‘odd’ key PHF official hangs in balance. The official in question may tender his resignation within the next few days.
The official reported to meet the IPC Ministry officials the other day to sort out pending issues. “It is believed that one key official from the top cadre will have to resign while the other will go for federation elections within next few months,” the source said.
It is not clear yet whether the official in question would voluntarily resign or would resist the resignation efforts being initiated by the Ministry of IPC.
