POA official replaces DG PSB as Deputy Chef de Mission

ISLAMABAD: Col (rtd) Asif Zaman, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), has withdrawn his name as the Deputy Chef De Mission of the Pakistan contingent in the Islamic Games on the request of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“Yes, I have withdrawn my name as Deputy Chef de Mission of the contingent to the Islamic Games starting in Turkey from August 9. I have taken this decision on POA’s request,” Col (rtd) Asif said.

However, if he succeeds in getting accreditation, the DG PSB may accompany the contingent to Turkey as a ‘special guest’.

Mohammad Jahangir (Deputy Secretary General POA) will now be the Deputy Chef de Mission.

It is to be mentioned that the DG PSB is also accompanying the Pakistan contingent to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the Deputy chief Mission.

Meanwhile, reacting to the cut on the Pakistan contingent to the Turkey Games, PSB admitted that the strength has been reduced to 78 from the 122-member.

“The Board in its 25th meeting held on 6th July approved in principle the participation of Pakistani Contingent in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games (Turkey) 2022 since participation in the said Games is an international obligation/commitment. The Board also constituted a committee comprising DG PSB, JS (Sports) MoIPC, and Secretary Services Sports Control Board for finalisation of Pakistan Contingent for this event,” the PSB stated.

“The committee in its meeting, dated 8th July 2022, shortlisted the teams (officials & coaches). The scrutiny was undertaken keeping in view the austerity measures as well, besides medals prospects. It is a matter of record that earlier, Pakistan embarked 180-member contingent in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games (Azerbaijan) 2017 which was comparatively more than twice than the instant contingent,” PSB DG said to this correspondent on repeated reminders to share PSB’s point of view.

However, there is no mention as to why such a big number of IPC/PSB officials are accompanying the contingent to the Islamic Games.

Meanwhile, ‘The News’ has in possession the list of all the ten names of officials (PSB/IPC) forwarded for Islamic Games accreditation in a 76-member contingent list approved by the PSB.

The POA has already convened an executive committee meeting on Saturday (today)to discuss the PSB decision of reducing the contingent in a big way.