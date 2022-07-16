Pakistan’s batsmen able to handle spin attack: Rauf

KARACHI: Pakistan former Test fast bowler Abdul Rauf, while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, said that Green-shirts’ balanced and experienced batting line would be able to handle the host team’s spin attack, which proved to be very dangerous against Australia in the recently concluded series.

The fast bowler, who himself debuted against Sri Lanka at the same first Test venue, was of the view that the Sri Lankan side would focus on their spin department in the Test series, with the first Test starting from today at Galle Stadium.

He said that besides having home advantage and their focus on spin, the present spin lot of hosts lacked lethal bowlers like Muthiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath of the past. And, Pakistan’s strong batting line up blended with experience and talent would handle them well.

Rauf opined that Pakistan’s three batsmen, Baber Azam, Imamul Haq, and Rizwan are in superb form and with them the experience of Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and talented young batsman Abdullah Shafique make Pakistan batting line up very formidable.

He further said that Pakistan is playing well in all formats and they are in top form which would possibly nullify the home advantage for the Islanders.

On the bowling department of Pakistani cricket team, Abdul Rauf said that pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali would play a major role in the Test series. He said that Shaheen and Hasan’s combination and other bowlers including spinners have the capability to contain the Sri Lankan batting line, besides bowling them out twice.

However, he was not much optimistic about Yasir Shah’s return in the Test squad and said that he has passed his prime time and would unlikely be the same effective spinner he used to be.