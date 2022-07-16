Haider aims to win gold at Commonwealth Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned weightlifter Haider Ali on Friday said that he aimed to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

“InshaAllah gold is my target,” Haider told ‘The News’ in an interview from his hometown Lahore.

Haider, the 2019 Nepal South Asian Games gold medallist, is training at his home in Lahore. He has prepared a platform in the open area of his home. Although he does not have top quality equipment to train with, he is confident he can do well in the major event in which only three weightlifters will be representing Pakistan.

“Yes, the equipment is local. Had I got Elieko weight-sets the preparation would have been different,” said Haider, who is being trained by his father Mohammad Ashfaq, a former national gold medallist.

Haider’s brothers also play at the domestic level. Hamza Ashfaq is a youth national champion and Mohammad Umar is a national silver medallist.

Having competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Haider knows well how to tackle his rivals in this event. “I have been working hard and will beat my rivals to win the gold medal,” he said.

Haider will feature in the 81 kilogramme weight category. In this weight, he will face stiff opposition from India’s Ajay Singh who is already training in Birmingham.

“Yes, my actual fight will be with him. I know him well and I am confident that I will beat him,” Haider said.

Ajay, with 330 kg, clinched the gold medal in the Commonwealth Championship in Tashkent in December last year.

Australia’s Kyle Bruce and Chinthana Vidanage of Sri Lanka are the others with whom Haider will compete.

His training stats which Haider shared with this correspondent show that he can go for the gold in the quadrennial event.

Haider has been winning national titles since 2016 while representing WAPDA. In the last national event, he also set a snatch record.

“During training, I have achieved my best snatch and I can repeat that. In clean and jerk too, I have achieved the highest target. I am working hard; let’s see how it goes,” Haider said.

He said that weightlifters need top quality diet. He added that he is spending his own money to take the diet which is required for keeping top fitness.

Haider said that different weather conditions in Birmingham will be hurdle but being a professional he will be able to adjust soon.

“It may have some difference but we have trained in zero degree centigrade and 44 degree centigrade and I am confident I will manage it,” Haider said.

Haider will move to Konya, Turkey, from Birmingham to feature in the Islamic Games. However, he does not promise that he will get gold there. “I will definitely make it in Group A in the Islamic Games and will want to be a medallist but I don’t promise a gold in that event as it will have the world’s leading weightlifters -- from Egypt, Iran and Turkey,” said Haider.

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Nooh Dastgir Butt (+109kg) and Hanzala Dastgir Butt (109kg) will will also feature in these two events.

The Islamic Games are pencilled in for August 9-18 in Turkey.

Pakistan’s weightlifting medal chances in these events suffered a heavy blow when the country’s star weightlifter Talha Talib, Abu Bakar Ghani and Sharjeel Butt were ruled out because of doping. They, along with three others, are under investigation from International Testing Agency (ITA). The incident forced Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) to send only three weightlifters for the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games.