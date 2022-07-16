Agha set to make debut, Fawad out

GALLE: All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will make his debut when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in their first Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz return to the side as seasoned batsman Fawad Alam who struggled during the recent home series against Australia was dropped.

Salman was added to the 18-player squad for this series following an impressive run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament in the last three years.

In 18 matches, since 2019-20 season, the right-hander has scored 1,629 runs at a strong average of 56.19.

The 28-year-old has smashed five centuries and eight half-centuries. His off-spin snared 25 wickets.

Yasir - who was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2-1 Test series win in 2015, snaring 24 wickets – will play his first Test since August 2021 after recovering from a thumb injury.

Mohammad Nawaz will return after almost six years as the 28-year-old last played a Test in November 2016.

Fawad has played 15 Tests since his return to the longest format in 2019. In these 15 Tests, he has scored four centuries. But he failed to manage even one fifty against Australia during the recent series.

Pakistan’s XI for first Test: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah.