Opportune cut

This refers to the news report ‘Petrol, diesel prices reduced’ (July 15, 2022). After coming to power, the coalition government increased the prices of petroleum products multiple times. The hike increased the prices of essential commodities, leaving a poverty-stricken public struggling to cope. In this regard, the decision to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs18.5 per litre and Rs40 per litre, respectively, comes as a great relief. The sitting government has done well to take advantage of the drop in global oil prices and one hopes that they will continue to take further steps to bring down the increasingly unaffordable cost of living.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
