Glacial problems

Approximately 11 per cent of the earth's land area is covered by glaciers. These are slow-moving rivers of ice, essential for storing fresh water and modifying the landscape. While most of these are in Antarctica and the Greenland region, the third-largest ice reservoir lies in Asia, in the Himalayas, Karakorum, and Hindukush mountain ranges. Due to their high concentration of glaciers, these ranges are collectively referred to as the third pole. In the northern part of Pakistan alone, there are more than 7000 glaciers. The formation of freshwater lakes is quite common in glacial moraines. However, the instability of dams around such lakes often leads to an outburst flood, referred to as a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), threatening lives and infrastructure downstream.

The complex topography, climate, and geography of the KP and GB region, along with earthquakes and landslides, leaves these regions highly vulnerable to GLOFs. Field and satellite-based studies may be beneficial to understanding the physiography of a glacier and factors likely to cause GLOFs. There is a need to strengthen and expand institutional arrangements that mitigate the risk of GLOFs while helping vulnerable communities prepare for GLOFs should these measures fail. Early warning systems, enhanced infrastructure, and community-based disaster risk management should be the crucial elements of any competent strategy.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi