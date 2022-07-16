Mulish politics

After three-and-a-half years under the PTI government, one can easily conclude that former PM Imran Khan lacks the attributes one desires in a prime minister. Collaboration between government and opposition is essential to running the country effectively, rendering Khan’s confrontational approach inimical to successful administration.

If the PM refuses to come to terms with the opposition, national decision making and reform will remain grounded. Such mulish behaviour is unfitting of a PM and damaging for the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad