Growth control

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Population prospects’ (July 14, 2022). Population growth has been one of the prime concerns of the country. However, it is not tackled the way it should be. Unless population growth is controlled, all other problems such as poverty, energy and water crises will remain unsolved.
The use and benefits of contraceptives should be promoted, especially in the rural areas, through education and family planning clinics. Another important aspect to get the support of the Ulema in promoting family planning under the light of Shariah and Islamic principles. Without a proper plan, the chances of success are slim.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
