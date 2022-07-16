Ugly violence

The ugly face of ethnic strife has come to the fore once again in Sindh, an ethnic cauldron which in good moments shows the beauty of diversity but which can boil over if the fine balance of coexistence is not maintained by every single community living in the province. The past few days have shown what such conflict can do in a province as diverse as Sindh, the fires having been ignited by the killing in Hyderabad of 35-year-old Bilal Kaka – of Sindhi origin – by a man of Pashtun origin. Things unravelled at supersonic speed on social media, with calls to evict ‘Afghans’ from Sindh. From Hyderabad to Karachi and then on to Quetta, the fallout was quick, violent, and alarming in the sheer hatred on display. Those trying to capitalize on the situation ended up inciting locals on both ends, with Pashtun-owned shops attacked and forced to shut down in Dadu, Jamshoro, K N Shah, Kotri, Moro, Sakrand, and Sehwan, and in retaliation disturbances at Sohrab Goth Karachi, disrupting intercity transport.

Thankfully, all political parties in Sindh quickly realized that their silence could lead to a disaster that would have been impossible to control and leaderships across the board have finally called for restraint and peace so that the hydra of ethnic violence is nipped in the bud. The government of the PPP has also woken up to the task, with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasizing that it is not right to punish an entire community for the criminal act of one individual. Law-enforcement have already taken action against trouble-makers responsible for stoking the fire – hopefully averting a major crisis.

In all this, it is important to understand the deep-rooted and structural origins of ethnic hatred: a tool often employed to further divide already historically marginalized and vulnerable communities and ethnicities. From the peripheries of Pakistan to its mainstream urban centres, the voice of a people united will always be the most potent threat to any power that thrives on conflict. Which is why Sindh and its cities must resist any attempts to further such hatred. From Bacha Khan to GM Syed, Pashtuns and Sindhis have co-existed in peace for decades and any kind of xenophobic sentiments from any side will only hurt the province of Sindh, that has proudly owned its diversity. Karachi in particular is one of the most ethnically and religiously diverse metropolitan cities in the world – in fact a city that some say houses many small cities within its generous space. The city has already seen years of ethnic hatred fuelled by vested interests and even now just a small spark of ethnic hatred is enough to turn arguably Pakistan’s only truly cosmopolitan city into a battleground of ethnic contestations. No one must claim to hold proprietary rights to a land owned by so many, as seen in the richness of the languages heard, the music played, the food eaten and the culture practised.