Biden in ME

Energy supply is just one of the concerns that the world is facing and US President Joe Biden is apparently trying to ameliorate. There is much more on the table when an American president visits the Middle East. Human rights and security cooperation have been long-standing issues on which Saudi Arabia and the US have had a topsy-turvy trajectory. While security-wise Saudi Arabia depends a great deal on US supplies, human rights keep popping up off and on. After the murder of columnist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the US took up this issue but then it was put on a backburner. There was a temporary lull in relations but both countries are now hoping to leave that behind and normalize their mutual relations. The trip by Biden is designed to reset the US relationship with a country that in the past was also a target of Biden’s ire. His meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman are likely to have a far-reaching impact on their bilateral relations and on the Middle East in general. Since the prince is the kingdom’s de-facto ruler, he will be playing a major role in any new developments between Saudi Arabia and the US.

There will also be a meeting with a broader set of Arab leaders at a summit in Jeddah today, where a dozen leaders are expected to meet the American president. Many oil-rich Arab countries have been depending on the US for their security and have been paying thanks to their petrodollars. But now the situation has taken a new turn as the world has changed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There have emerged new existential threats such as scarcity of food and snags in energy supplies. Climate change has also become a clear and present danger. In all likelihood this visit by the US president will strengthen the Saudi-US alliance in this region, and as has always happened energy and security interests will prevail over any human rights considerations. Saudi Arabia is one of the top oil exporters and a regional power of considerable strength which has also been improving its relations with China and Russia. After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, there was a feeling that the US would also disengage from the Middle East. But Biden seems to be trying to dispel that impression by not ceding any diplomatic or economic space to its rivals. With the challenge of energy supplies, the US would like its oil-producing partners in the Middle East to pump more oil so that the high price of gasoline comes down.

As inflation has hit Western countries in an unprecedented way, the US is trying to ease inflationary pressure by persuading Saudi Arabia and other friends to boost capacity. The talk of a ‘more integrated Middle East’ is not new, but this time around the US is trying to appear more encouraging to peace. How convincing this appearance is, will remain a moot question with Biden calling himself a Zionist in Israel and then avoiding a meeting with the family of Shireen Abu Akleh – the Al-Jazeera Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli forces. Saudi Arabia has given positive overtures to Israel by opening its airspace to all air carriers from Israel. Biden has become the first American president to fly from Israel directly to Jeddah – a symbol of warming Israeli-Saudi ties too. With Bahrain and the UAE already enjoying better relations with Israel, the power dynamics of this region are about to change and could lead to an ever more isolated Iran. While Israel and the US enhance their relations in the Middle East, there is a lot to ponder for countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Regional influence is something that demands a lot of resources and commitment. There is a need to contain further tension in the region and that will depend greatly on the outcome of the Biden visit. However, none of this can be done with a chance of longevity until the elephant in the room that is Israeli violence over Palestinian bodies remains unresolved.