‘Budgetary steps raised urea prices’

LAHORE: The Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) on Friday said recent increase in urea fertiliser prices was mainly on account of amendment in Sales Tax regime and rise in cost of doing business, inflation, and devaluation of the rupee.

The urea fertiliser bag price has surged to Rs2350/bag from Rs1950/bag, which FMPAC executive director Brig Sher Shah said, was pushed by a considerable increase in finance cost that has forced manufacturers to increase prices.

“The impact is far more, but the manufacturers have only partially passed on,” he said.

In the approved budget, the govt has exempted fertiliser sector from application of GST due to which input GST has become part of the cost for manufacturers, Shah added.

“The government has also not made clear commitment to clear the GST refunds and subsidy receivables of the fertiliser industry.”

Earlier, on May 30, urea prices were reduced from up to Rs2033 per 50kg bag to Rs1850. The manufacturers reduced the prices based on understanding from the government to the industry that upcoming budget would resolve three outstanding issues, including payment of pending subsidy and sales tax receivables, resolution of mismatch of sales tax, and standardisation of gas pricing across the industry.

However, none of the issues were resolved in the budget. Additionally, a 10 percent super tax was imposed on the fertiliser industry on the profits of last year. Further 4 percent super tax has been imposed on the profits of the sector.

Sher Shah said that the fertiliser manufacturers were fully cooperating with the government to ensure consistent and affordable supplies of fertilisers to the farmers despite continues operating costs and rising interest rates.