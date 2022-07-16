Rs1.5bn dividend for Punjab approved

LAHORE: Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (Pvt) Limited (QASPL) has approved dividend of Rs1.5 billion for Punjab government to assist and tackle ongoing economic crunch and support the government’s cause to provide relief to the public, it said on Friday.

The QASPL board of directors (BoD) made the approval in their 78th board meeting chaired by the BoD’s chairman Zaheer Ahmed Ghanghro.

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (Pvt) Limited (QASPL) Punjab energy department, which was incorporated on September 16, 2013 under the Energy Department, Punjab, had already paid dividends to Punjab government amounting to Rs2.7 billion out of its profits.

QASPL has set up 100 megawatts (MW) solar power plant at Laal Suhanra, Bahawalpur, and injected over 1,100 GWh (1.2b units) into the national grid earning sales revenue of Rs23.844 billion since its setting up.

Several operational efficiencies together with economical deployment of resources have allowed QASPL to record net profits of Rs11.797 billion till date.

Following recent announcement of dividends, QASPL would not only have repaid 100 percent of the equity investment received from Punjab, but also a surplus amount of Rs390.215 million.

This sets QASPL apart from all other companies functioning under Punjab, as being the only public sector company in the province, which has paid dividends to the government.

QASPL is the first and only solar power plant in the country, which is registered with the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), and earns additional revenue from sale of Certified Emission Reduction (CER) credits on the basis of reduced carbon-dioxide emissions against production.