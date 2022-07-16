Insurance firms to invest in ETFs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed insurance companies to invest in open-ended mutual funds including exchange traded funds (ETFs) to encourage their participation in the ETF market, a statement said on Friday.

The regulator has allowed insurance firms to invest 10 percent of their total investments in any one open-ended mutual fund, including units of ETF.

“If insurance companies choose to invest in a mutual fund and ETF, managed by the same asset management company (AMC) it may invest maximum up to 15 percent of their total investments,” SECP said.

In case an insurance company already has investment with an AMC, it could invest additional 5 percent of its total investments in ETFs offered by that AMC, the regulator added.

SECP stated that insurance companies’ participation in the capital market, as institutional investors, would strengthen the country's capital market. The SRO1011(I)/2022, to effect amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 and to notify the admissibility limits for investment in the ETFs, has been placed on SECP’s website.