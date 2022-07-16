Gold drops Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs50 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs43 to Rs120,970.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $9 to $1,705 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
