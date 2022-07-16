Curb consumption

LAHORE: Sustained decline in global crude oil prices not only enabled the government to reduce petroleum rates, but also reduced pressure on foreign exchange reserves. The government must now capitalise on the foreign inflows expected after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme revival.

Efforts are needed to consume foreign inflows on development projects instead of the past three years’ practice of spending them on consumption. Reduction in imports would result in decrease in import revenues, which enabled the revenue authority to achieve annual revenue targets.

The expected decline in rupee value would not dent the import revenues, as rupee is unlikely to appreciate to Rs189 against the dollar, the value at which this government assumed power.

Going forward, the main source of revenue must come from domestic consumption. Last fiscal, the sales tax from domestic sources was below previous year’s collection. It should have been higher as the large-scale manufacturing posted healthy growth.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must increase its vigilance and identify the loopholes in the system that resulted in lower GST collection. We must surpass the annual revenue target of this year by a healthy margin to spare the resources for development.

Revenues at import stage can be boosted even after reduction in import volume if the FBR curbs mass scale under-invoicing, which reduces potential revenues by at least 50 percent. But for this the FBR officials have to be competent and know how to evaluate real global value of the imported item through the internet.

Alternatively, they can make the general sales tax paid on the same products in Pakistan as the benchmark for assessing the value. In any case, the sales tax on imported items should not be lower than similar local products (currently the sales tax on imported tyres, tiles, crockery, and many other items is nearly 10-20 percent of what local producers pay).

This malpractice at the import stage gives rise to concealment of actual production by the local producers. This way they save almost 30 percent of the actual sales tax.

Strict, transparent, and fair vigilance by the FBR will increase local sales tax by at least 30 percent.

Those entrepreneurs who operate honestly are forced to close because they cannot compete with under-invoiced imports as well as concealed local production by producers to save sales tax.

Proper and strict regulation is needed in this regard. It would result in revival of closed units and attract new investors. New jobs would be created. The imports of numerous goods would go down. The import bill will be reduced.

Subsidies for the poor should come by creating new resources of revenues and not by curtailing development expenditures. Punjab government for instance has announced Rs100 billion subsidy for poor power consumers using up to 100 units a month.

This subsidy is managed from the provincial development programme. The province must make efforts to generate an additional revenue of Rs100 billion or more above the provincial tax target.

This can be easily achieved by bringing more services under the tax net. Tax collected from restaurants is much below the potential. It must be increased substantially through higher vigilance.

All restaurants should be asked to put on its notice board on their entrance asking the consumers to demand tax paid receipts as mandated by the Punjab revenue authority. Other provinces should also do the same.

No government has paid serious attention to smuggling. It has kept not only domestic but numerous foreign investors out from Pakistani markets as even items produced from sophisticated technologies are smuggled and openly sold in the market.

To undo the damage inflicted by smuggling on foreign investment, the government should take strict actions against those involved in bringing contraband to the country.