‘Trade deficit biggest economic challenge’

KARACHI: Curtailing trade deficit would be the biggest economic challenge in fiscal year 2022-23 for the government, without which the country might remain under a constant threat of default and its foreign exchange reserve would not building to a secure level, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said on Friday.

The trade deficit clocked at a record $48.66 billion in outgoing FY22 that translates into more than $4 billion a month on an average, while it was $30.96 billion in the previous year (FY21), which shows an increase of 57 percent, the apex trade body noted.

“No country in the world with size of the economy like Pakistan can sustain or afford that kind of trade imbalance without further slipping into the vicious cycle of trade deficit, exchange rate volatility, and current account deficit (CAD),” FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

He feared that exports in the year ahead might not be able to their ground as the cost of doing business has seen a significant increase on the back of skyrocketing petroleum, gas, and electricity prices, he added. Exports in the previous year touched $31.8 billion.

Sheikh explained that the country’s exports were mainly dependent on textiles and two third of the total growth in exports in the previous year came from value-added textiles. “However, we must be worried of lack of diversification and broadening efforts in our exports basket.”

He urged the government to diversify exports, incentivise exporters and export-oriented industries, establish new industrial enterprises, revive sick units, tap new markets, promote services’ exports, and make full use of preferential trade agreements (PTAs) and free trade agreements (FTAs). He was of the view that Pakistan enjoys any meaningful bilateral trade surplus with only a few countries in the world.