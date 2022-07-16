Profit-taking drags PSX lower

Stocks fell on Friday, with selling picking up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the recent market gains, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 274 points or 0.65 percent to close at 42,074.91 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,498.19 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,028.07 points. KSE-30 index also shed 114.31 points or 0.71 percent to close at 16,050.62 points.

Traded shares fell by 87 million shares to 140.118 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs5.374 billion from Rs7.429 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.044 trillion from Rs7.076 trillion. Out of 347 companies active in the session, 116 closed in green, 208 in red while 23 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market remained rangebound throughout the day as investors opted for profit-taking. “The benchmark index opened in the positive zone but lacklustre activity pulled the index down by 321 points. Volumes remained dry in the main board although healthy volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Dismal data on auto and cement sales for May’22 and surging trade deficit, and political uncertainty also weighed on market sentiments.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (-69.7 points), E&P (-55.1 points), cement (-45.7 points), engineering (-21.5 points) and fertilizer (-19.6 points).

Brokerage Topline Securities said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between an intraday high of 151 points and an intraday low of 322 points. “Major contribution to the index came from PSO, PAKT, SYS, APL and HMB, as they cumulatively contributed 52 points to the index,” it added. “On the flip side MCB, OGDC, UBL, PPL and TRG lost value to weigh down on the index by 110 points.”

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Allawasaya Tex, which rose by Rs152.62 to Rs2,187.62 per share, followed by Premium Tex., which increased by Rs35 to Rs829.99 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs167.44 to Rs2,182.56 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs57.50 to Rs5,942.50 per share.

Analyst Waqar Iqbal at JS Research said the market opened on a positive note, however, was unable to sustain the level on the back of noise on the political front. “Going forward, investors are recommended to stay cautious and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy,” he said.

Pak Elektron remained the volume leader with 12.025 million shares that closed flat at Rs16.29 per share. It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 8.962 million shares decreased by 36 paisas to Rs20.19 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Sui North Gas, WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Fauji Foods Ltd, K-Electric Ltd., P.S.O. and Telecard Limited.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 47.990 million shares from 69.866 million shares.