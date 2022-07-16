Bonds, treasury yields falling after staff-level accord with IMF

KARACHI: Market Treasury Bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) yields started declining after staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on policies to complete the seventh and eighth reviews of Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a brokerage report said.

Pakistan money and bond markets have been rallying as yields went down 30-70 basis points (bps) in the secondary market during the last two days.

Cut-off yield on the three-month T-bill fell to 15 percent from 15.48 percent on July 13. The yield on the six-month paper decreased to 15.38 percent from 15.71 percent and the rate on the 12-month T-bill came in at 15.59 percent. That compared with 15.86 percent on Wednesday.

Similarly, the yield on three-year PIB declined to 13.33 percent from 14.07 percent in the secondary market. The yield on five-year paper stood at 12.80 percent, compared with 13.37 percent on July 13. Yield on the 12-month paper fell to 12.58 percent from 13.23 percent.

“Along with staff level agreement with the IMF programme, a sharp reduction in international oil prices and improved liquidity in the banking system has also resulted in

lower yields, we believe,” said Topline Securities in a note on Friday.

Though inflation is anticipated to remain elevated at around 18 percent on average in FY2023, the recent reduction in petrol/diesel prices (weight of 3 percent in the consumer price index) and expectations of a further decline due to lower international oil prices could provide some relief, it added.

Headline and core inflation increased significantly in June, rising to a 14-year high due to the removal of energy subsidies.

“As per our channel check, excess liquidity in the system also helped in bringing down the overall yields in the market. This is evident from access of the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) repo facility by banks which placed funds of Rs198 billion with the SBP on July 14, 2022, and Rs296 billion on July 13, 2022, at the repo rate (floor rate) of 14 percent,” it said.

This is also evident from the heavy participation of Rs725 billion in Thursday’s PIB auction by banks out of which the government only accepted bids of Rs145 billion. Yields in Thursday’s auction also remained in check and the government did not accept bids in 10-year bonds signalling to the market that it was not willing to accept such high rates for long-term bonds, it noted.

The realisation of IMF and other foreign flows, global commodity prices, and overall economic and political situation would remain key for the outlook on bond and treasury yields, it said.