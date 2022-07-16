SPI continues to unleash damage on annualised basis

KARACHI: Weekly inflation continued to unleash damage on lower and middle income groups on an annualised basis at 33.16 percent with week-on-week numbers flat at 0.01 percent during the seven-day period ended July 14.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed that year-on-year increase in sensitive price indicator (SPI) was due to spike in prices of diesel (141.46 percent), petrol (119.61 percent), onions (89.33 percent), pulse masoor (88.6 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (78.92 percent), mustard oil (75.72 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (73.01 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (72.44 percent), washing soap (59.93 percent), chicken (52.61 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse gram (51.14 percent), garlic (40.54 percent), LPG (39.95 percent), and pulse mash (31.01 percent).

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “Weekly inflation was flat, where chicken prices increased, but tomatoes prices decreased, resulting in flat reading on WoW basis.”

Going forward, he said inflation trend would depend upon energy price adjustments.

“Government has cut petroleum prices, which would bring down inflation. However, likely electricity and gas price adjustments would push the index up,” Rauf said. “CPI (consumer price index) reading is yet to peak, which came in at 21.3 percent in June. It is likely to reach 24-25 percent soon.”

June’s CPI numbers depicted the tough days currently being faced by the most vulnerable segments of the population. People have been seething with the high cost of commodities, particularly fuels and power, which make up a large percentage of the SPI basket.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Electricity weightage stands at 8.36 percent while petrol and diesel stand at 6.7 and 0.087 percent, respectively.

Therefore a slide in global oil prices might provide some relief to the masses in the weeks ahead.

For the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175; YoY SPI increased 26.63, 30.68, 30.47, 31.69, and 34.19 percent, respectively.

SPI was recorded at 200.55 points against 200.53 points registered previously.

SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. Increase in prices of these essential commodities also highlights in its wake the rising stress on Pakistani households.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 29 (56.86 percent) items increased, 5 (9.81 percent) items decreased, and prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items remained stable.

The WoW trend depicted an increase of 0.01 percent on account of surge in prices of potatoes (4.72 percent), chicken (4.45 percent), washing soap (1.59 percent), cooked daal (1.43 percent), rice irri 6/9 (1.17 percent), rice basmati broken (1.14 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (1.12 percent), gur (1.08 percent), and curd (1.07 percent). The joint impact of these commodities was 0.17 percent in overall SPI.