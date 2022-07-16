Car sales jump 55pc in FY22, growth seen moderating

KARACHI: Car sales in jumped 55 percent in the fiscal year 2021-22, industry data showed on Friday, but growth is seen moderating as borrowing costs rise and as parts makers struggle to meet demand.

Car sales rose 103.5 percent in June 2022 from a year earlier.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), data showed passenger car sales (PAMA member cars) increased by 54.9 percent to 234,180 units from July21-June22 compared with 151,182 units sold during the same period last year. “Sales in June 2022 remained higher by 103.5 percent to 23,547, compared with 11,569 units in June 2022.”

During the period, sales of 1300 cc and above car were recorded at 104,321 units, up 39 percent compared with the same period last year’s sales of 75,097 units. It included 35,197 units of Honda Civic and City, 6,190 units of Suzuki Swift, 56,528 units of Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris, 3,610 units of Hyundai Elantra, 2,782 units of Hyundai Sonata and 14 units of BAIC D20.

Sales of 1,000 cc cars recorded at 46,300 units, up from 30,169 units during the FY21. This included 23,169 units of Suzuki Cultus and 23,131 units of Suzuki WagonR. Below 1000 cc cars, sales were recorded at 83,559 units from 1,403 units sold during the same period last year.

Buses and trucks saw an increase to 6,498 units in FY22 from 4,347 units in FY21.

The sale of jeeps and pick-ups increased to 45,087 units from 30,215 units sold during the same period last year. Sales of tractors rose to 58,947 units from 50,920 units.

The sale of rickshaws and motorbikes slightly fell to 1.821 million units during FY22 against 1.903 million units of the same period last year.

Analyst Sunny Kumar at Topline Securities said car sales (including sales of Non-PAMA members) clocked in at 33,000 units up by 24 percent month-on-month primarily due to the resolution of production issues and higher working days as compared to May-2022.

Pak Suzuki (PSMC) and Hyundai Nishat recorded the highest ever monthly sales of 16,009 units and 1,871 units in June 2022. PSMC sales were up 31 percent month-on-month in June 2022.

“All variants of the company reported an increase in a range of 37-94 percent on a month-on-month basis except for Wagon-R and Swift where sales were down by 5 percent month-on-month and 4 percent month-on-month, respectively.

Similarly, Hyundai Nishat’s sales were up 9 percent month-on-month led by an increase in sales of Tucson, 897 units (up 40 percent) and Porter 283 units (up 268 percent).

Indus Motors posted an increase of 7 percent month-on-month to 6,309 units due to an increase in sales of Corolla and Yaris by 4,453 units (up 4 percent). Honda Atlas Car also recorded an increase of 34 percent month-on-month to 3,903 units in June 2022 led by an increase in sales of City and Civic by 18 percent.

Amongst Tractors, Millat Tractors recorded an increase of 75 percent month-on-month to 4,389 units and Al-Ghazi Tractors’s sales up 33 percent to 3,201 units. This takes total tractor industry sales to 59,000 units, up 16 percent year-on-year in FY22.