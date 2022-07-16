Tourists asked to keep away from river

MANSEHRA: The Balakot police on Friday stopped tourists and youngsters from getting closer to the Kunhar River and warned them of arrests and other legal actions in case of violations.

“The tourists and youngsters still challenging the ban imposed by the district administration on swimming and taking bath in the Kunhar River and those found at riversides would be arrested under relevant sections of the law,” Siraj Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, Balakot told reporters.

He led a police party to Kunhar riversides in Balakot and restricted tourists and youngsters from getting closer to it and taking bath.

The official directed the hoteliers along the Kunhar riversides not to allow anybody near the water to protect precious lives. “Every year and in the current monsoon season too many people, mostly youngsters, drowned in the Kunhar River,” he said.

The official said that Balakot Tehsil Administration had already erected boards and banners at riversides and prominent places warning tourists and youngsters against getting closer to the riversides but nobody was taking those messages seriously.