Sirajul Haq says rulers pandering to US whims

HARIPUR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Friday said the United States and its European allies controlled the economies of the Islamic countries, including Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a gathering of lawyers at the District Bar Association in Haripur.

The JI district head Ghazan Iqbal Khan, Tahir Atiq Sidiqi, Khursheed Azhar, Wasif Ali and others were present. Several lawyers, councillors and political workers announced joining JI on this occasion.

Sirajul Haq said though the Muslim countries had huge armies, oil reserves and other natural resources, they were promoting the interests of the US and its allies.

He said the Muslims faced a host of problems as they lacked unity and had deviated from the teachings of Islam. “There is not a single Muslim country that has implemented the Sharia rule in letter and spirit,” he said.

He added the international powers were conspiring to divide the Muslims and make them fight each other on sectarian, ethnic and linguistic lines. The JI chief accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of being the defenders of the status quo and serving the interests of the world powers.

Sirajul Haq said the military dictators ruled the country for around 35 years and caused harm to the geography and ideology of the motherland. He said the PTI, PPP and PMLN also remained in power for years and accused them, of disregarding the provisions of the Constitution.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank had enslaved Pakistan as so-called liberal rulers were opposed to the establishment of the Islamic system of governance, he opined. The JI chief believed that the JI had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. Later, he inaugurated the Aghosh centre for orphans at Khalabat Township.