Two killed in road accident

HARIPUR: Two people were killed while four others injured in a road accident near the Kotnajibullah Interchange of the Hazara Motorway, police said here on Friday evening.

According to motorway police, six friends from Dera Ghazi Khan were on an excursion tour to Naran.

When they were on their way back in car no LEA 4469, the man in the driving seat lost control over the steering wheel while overtaking another motorcar and it skidded off the road and fell in the roadside maize fields killing Sultan and Ayaz on the spot.

The injured were identified as Abid, Ghulam Asghar, Yaseen and Waheed. The bodies and injured shifted to Trauma Centre, police said.