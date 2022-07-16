Farmers motivated to use modern tech: official

MARDAN: The agriculture extension department has motivated farmers to use modern technology and they are being provided seeds at subsidised rates, said an official on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Amir Khatam Khan said the agricultural extension, also known as agricultural advisory services, plays a crucial role in boosting agricultural

productivity, increasing food security, improving rural livelihoods, and promoting agriculture as an engine of pro-poor economic growth.

He explained that the diffusion theory is the theoretical base of agricultural extension. “Traditionally, under the diffusion approach, the mission of extension has been to increase agricultural production and productivity through the transfer of relevant knowledge and information, and the offering of technical and economic advice, he added.

The official said the agriculture extension department was playing the role of bridge between authorities and farmers.

He added that the department had arranged mega gatherings and fruit and vegetable shows. The official said the farming field schools are organised at fields and issues about the crops are taken up at the schools.

He added that the farmers in the fields conduct activities in groups while the Agriculture Department officials play the role of facilitators.

The official said the main aim of farming schools is to empower the farmers and decrease the use of pesticides. “Training has been imparted to the farmers to physically finish the insects from their crops instead of using the pesticide,” he added.