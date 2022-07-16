KP to recruit staff for centre to combat extremism

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday approved the staff recruitment process for the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism.

The decision was taken at the 2nd meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the centre chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said handout.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Ayesha Asad, administrative secretaries and other board members attended the meeting.

Briefing about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last BoG meeting, it was informed that Human Resource and Finance Committees under the board had been constituted and notified as well.

These five members of HR and Finance committees chaired by the chief coordination officer of the centre also include representatives from Law Department, Establishment Department, Home Department, Finance Department and Higher Education Department.

Agreeing to the composition of the aforesaid committees, the board approved the HR and Financial Regulations 2022 under the board.

Earlier, briefing about the aims and objectives of the centre, its proposed functions and other important aspects, the forum

was informed that it would work as a research-based institute to cope with the

issues emerging from terrorism, subversive activities, hatred, extremism, intolerance and radicalisation, etc.

The chief minister directed the officials to complete the necessary steps to operationalize the centre as soon as possible.

He said the KP government was taking every possible step to create a peaceful and violence-free society, adding establishment of the proposed centre of excellence was also a part of this struggle.

Mahmood Khan hoped the centre would play an important role in creating a peaceful society by

using evidence-based innovative approaches and research to prevent and combat violent extremism in the province.