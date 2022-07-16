Suicide vest recovered

MIRANSHAH: A suicide jacket was recovered from an auto-rickshaw at Hakimkhel in Mir Ali Tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, sources said on Friday.
The sources said the security forces recovered the suicide vest from the rickshaw abandoned on the roadside at Hakimabad. The security forces also impounded the three-wheeler.
