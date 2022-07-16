11 beggars arrested during crackdown

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday during crackdown against beggars arrested 11 beggars to purge the society from the menace of beggary.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said that the professional beggars not only affected the flow of traffic by standing on various roads and intersections but also caused accidents.

On the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, the in-charge of beggar squads along with their teams took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that the special beggar squad was working hard to stop and discourage beggary.

The professional beggars'' stands on various thoroughfares and intersections of Rawalpindi city not only affected the flow of traffic but also increased risk of accidents, he said.

"Therefore, the public is requested to discourage such factors as this will not only improve the society, but also improve the flow of traffic," he added.