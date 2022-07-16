Expansion of Pakistan- Türkiye links stressed

Islamabad : Regular contacts among the democratic leaders of Pakistan and Türkiye are the manifestation of mutual resolve to work jointly for the global and regional peace, mutual economic growth and prosperity of our people, said National Assembly speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

"We must extend and enlarge the scope of these links and encourage more people-to-people contacts at the levels of our businessmen, investors, artists, members of the academia, women and students. The youth of our two countries can form a permanent bridge between us if there are more youth exchange programmes in terms of education, sports, business incubation and tourism," Mr Ashraf told a reception at the Embassy of Türkiye here.

The event was held to mark the 6th anniversary of the July 15 failed coup in Türkiye.

The NA speaker also said the post-Covid challenges to the fragile economies of our region stress greater and extended cooperation and the best cooperation can come from friends and trusted partners.

He said the day reminded us of the memorable victory of the Turkish democracy over the dark forces of regression and repression.

"As it was this glorious day when the entire Turkish nation stood like a rock side by side with its elected and popularly chosen leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when a cowardly attempt was made to de-track Turkey from its chosen path of democracy, people’s rule and people’s progress.

The July 15 episode is indeed a great message to the entire world that nothing can harm a democratic order if it is tested and then trusted by the people," he said.

The NA speaker said it went to the vision and acumen of President Erdogan that under his leadership the Turkish democracy has evolved to bring stability, strength and prosperity to the country and the nation.

"Türkiye is today’s role model for the developing democracies of the World," he said.

Mr Ashraf said Pakistan had always stood side by side its Turkish brothers and sisters, including during the turning hours of July 15’s night.

"Our people have always taken pride in Turkey’s progress as for generations our two people have shared our joys and sorrows together. It is, therefore, heartening for us in Pakistan to note that President Recep Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Pakistan in September this year," he said.