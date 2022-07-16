COVID-19 claims another life, 114 test positive in two days

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life from the region in the last 48 hours while as many as 114 individuals have been tested positive for the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing that the number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 has started registering once again an upward trend after Eidul Azha holidays.

The patient died of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours was a resident of Rawalpindi district who had been undergoing treatment at a public sector hospital. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 1336 lives from Rawalpindi while as many as 1,027 patients belonging to the federal capital have died of the illness so far.

It is important that during the five holidays announced for Eidul Azha, less than 200 patients were reported from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that as many as 98 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last two days while 16 patients were confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 180,228. To date, a total of 2363 patients belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness.

As many as 136755 patients have been reported positive for the disease from ICT of which 134,140 have so far recovered. On Friday, the number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital was recorded as 1588.

From Rawalpindi district, 43,473 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far of which 42,056 have recovered. There were a total of 81 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi on Friday all of which were in home isolation.