10 outlaws nabbed, liquor & drugs recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory police teams apprehended 10 outlaws involved in selling liquors, drugs, and possessing illegal weapons, a police spokesman said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following the directives, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Salman Riaz involved in selling liquor and recovered 30 litres liquor from his possession.

Likewise, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused Muhammad Adil involved in the illegal refilling of an LPG cylinder.

Similarly, the Nilore police team arrested an accused Waleed Rafaqat for possessing illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov from him. Whereas, Koral police raided an illegal sheesha bar and arrested six accused Saad, Waleed Ali, Hasnain, Fareed, Ayub Khan, and Sheerwan Ali.

A case has been registered against all accused under the tobacco regulation act.

Moreover, Khanna police team arrested an accused involved in selling drugs and recovered 1080 gram Hashish and 42 gram ice from his possession.

On the occasion, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said, “The safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”.