Call for restoration of PIMS staff

Islamabad : Doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the largest government hospital in the federal capital, have demanded of the national health services ministry to restore members of the staff suspended over a woman's death in the gynaecology ward last week, insisting the incident occurred due to adverse reaction of injection and not the negligence of doctors or nurses.

They also said the Sindh health department has also learned about the adverse reaction of the Sensocaine spinal injection (0.5%) and sought reports about it from hospitals.

Also, the national health services ministry ordered the recall of the batch of the injection, which allegedly caused the PIMS patient's death.

The doctors told 'The News' that the issue, which prompted federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel to suspend the PIMS management and doctors, was caused by the injection and not any staff negligence and that was confirmed by the ministry's orders for its recall.

According to the medics, adverse reactions were reported in seven women after the spinal injection was administered to them at the MCH Centre, PIMS.

They complained that the hospital's staff and management were suspended without any inquiry being carried out.

"It is absolutely clear that this is because of the injection given for spinal anaesthesia, which is approved by the drug

regulator [DRAP] causing a serious problem. It raises serious questions about the health ministry's action against doctors when the problem was with the injection and not staff members. It is expected that the ministry will withdraw suspension orders and ask the DRAP for an explanation," a senior doctor told 'The News'.

He said the hospital stopped the use of that injection even before others knew the possible cause of reactions.

The doctor also said the Supreme Court had already issued orders not to suspend people without an inquiry but they're ignored for action against members of the PIMS staff.