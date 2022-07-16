Corrigendum

ISLAMABAD: With reference to the story published in ‘The News’ on Friday - July 15, 2022, under the headline ‘Killer of university student killed in encounter’, it is to clarify that erroneously or by typo the victim was mentioned as the student of ‘NUML instead of ‘LUMS’ in the news story, says a press release. It should be read as ‘LUMS’ instead of ‘NUML’. The error is regretted.
Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday during crackdown against beggars arrested 11 beggars to purge the...
Islamabad : Regular contacts among the democratic leaders of Pakistan and Türkiye are the manifestation of mutual...
Rawalpindi : The District Population Welfare Department, Rawalpindi would observe a week-long drive in connection with...
Potholes and the disintegrating road surface are a common scene in Rawalpindi city. The poor roads are giving a very...
I know Dr. Maqsood Jafri sahib for at least thirty-four years, without having a chance to meet him. He is a great...
Islamabad : National University of Medical Sciences and University College London , England have joined hands to work...
Comments