Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted four accused for possessing illegal weapons.
According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held two accused namely Qareebullah and Arooj for having 12 bore and MP-5 rifles and ammunition. Gujar Khan police arrested Amir with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Murree police rounded up Nawazish for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.
