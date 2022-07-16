Wasa cleaning nullahs

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor ul Amin Mengal has kicked off the cleanliness work of nullahs in Dhoke Banaras area.

According to a district administration spokesman, Wasa had completed the dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Leh and sewerage lines across the city before the start of monsoon rains.

He said the drains which caused urban flooding in some areas during heavy rains were being cleaned again so that possible flooding risks could be avoided during the next rain spells.

The authorities concerned have been directed to complete the ongoing cleanliness work of different nullahs at the earliest.