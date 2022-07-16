CITY PULSE

Summerscape
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Eat Expo 2022
The Karachi Expo Centre is holding ‘Eat Expo 2022’ until July 16. Besides a food festival, the event will also feature an auto show, cultural performances and live musical concerts. Call 0306-8848840 for more information.
Jaun
The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding ‘Jaun’, a poetic performance by Rahil Siddiqui and Zakiullah Khan based on the poetry of Jaun Elia, at 8pm on July 15, July 16 and July 17 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0321-9261905 for more information.
Food security conference
The Thardeep Rural Development Programme is holding ‘Conference on Food Security and Climate Smart Agriculture’ from 9am to 6pm on July 19 at the Beach Luxury Hotel. Community and rural farmers will share how farmers in arid regions of Sindh are practising climate change adaptation and taking initiatives for ensuring food security in natural disasters. Call 0232-261661 for more information.
Former Sindh High Court judge Mohammad Ali Sayeed passed away on Friday. He was 96. Mr. Sayeed was a prominent lawyer...
Five people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Friday. According to police, five-year-old...
As part of its preparation for the local government polls scheduled for July 24, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi...
An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader and MNA Ali Wazir in...
Following a hot and humid day, different areas of Karachi received light rain on Friday evening under the influence of...
District South Deputy Commissioner Abdul Sattar suffered burn injuries in a fire that reportedly broke out due to gas...
