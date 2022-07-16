Minor girl among five injured in firing incidents

Five people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Friday. According to police, five-year-old Laiba was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet at her house in Sohrab Goth’s Quetta Town. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical assistance.
Separately, two men were wounded in a firing incident in the Karimabad area of Gulberg. They were taken to the ASH for medical treatment where they were identified as Sunny and Fahim. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. In another incident, 34-year-old Iqbal Ali was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi Industrial Area. He was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Moreover, 22-year-old Naeem Akram was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in Orangi Town. He was taken to the ASH.
