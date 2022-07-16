DC South suffers burns in gas leakage fire

District South Deputy Commissioner Abdul Sattar suffered burn injuries in a fire that reportedly broke out due to gas leakage in an air-conditioner at his house on Friday.
Police said the DC along with a friend, who is also said to be a senior government official, were at his house where they suffered burns. They were taken to a private hospital for medical treatment. According to initial reports, the fire broke out with an explosion, and both officials suffered serious burn injuries.
SummerscapeThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
Former Sindh High Court judge Mohammad Ali Sayeed passed away on Friday. He was 96. Mr. Sayeed was a prominent lawyer...
Five people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Friday. According to police, five-year-old...
As part of its preparation for the local government polls scheduled for July 24, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi...
An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader and MNA Ali Wazir in...
Following a hot and humid day, different areas of Karachi received light rain on Friday evening under the influence of...
