Saturday July 16, 2022
DC South suffers burns in gas leakage fire

By Our Correspondent
July 16, 2022

District South Deputy Commissioner Abdul Sattar suffered burn injuries in a fire that reportedly broke out due to gas leakage in an air-conditioner at his house on Friday.

Police said the DC along with a friend, who is also said to be a senior government official, were at his house where they suffered burns. They were taken to a private hospital for medical treatment. According to initial reports, the fire broke out with an explosion, and both officials suffered serious burn injuries.

