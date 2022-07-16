Pashtun delegation assures acting governor peace will be maintained

Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has said that the murder of any person is a condemnable act, while destroying private property is an equally shameful conduct.

This he said while talking to a 19-member delegation of the Pashtun community led by Shafiullah at the Governor House on Friday. He said the Hyderabad incident was very unfortunate, while its reaction was also uncalled for. “Sindh is a land of Sufis and saints who have always preached love, harmony and brotherhood,” he added.

Siraj further said that some miscreants were bent upon hatching conspiracies and pitching brothers against one another on a linguistic basis. “The people of the province with their unity will foil any such attempt,” he added.

The acting governor said Pashtuns were engaged in various businesses in the province and as such they were playing a vital role in the provincial economy. He appealed to all linguistic groups living in the province to be aware of such miscreants and avoid any rumours which were spread for dividing people. “The government will take stern action against persons taking the law into their own hands and such elements will face exemplary punishments,” he warned.

The head of the delegation, Shafiullah, assured the acting governor that being a peaceful community, the Pastuns would extend all possible help to the provincial government as it considered Sindh as their home. He also pledged not to fall prey to any miscreant group or mob and maintain peace and harmony in the province.